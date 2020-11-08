Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force Makes Arrest In Brutal Case; Blood Found on the Wall Inside of Residence Is of Animal Origin

After a thorough investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence of Antonio Rodriguez, 29, who they say bludgeoned and disposed of a cat. He he is being held without bond, pending his initial court appearance.

FORT MYERS, FL – On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address off of Clear Lake Loop in Fort Myers in reference to a complaint of animal cruelty towards a cat.

Due to the nature of the incident, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Crimes Task Force, Criminal Investigations Division, and Crime Scene Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians examined the scene and located blood on a wall inside the residence. The blood was determined to be of animal origin.

After a thorough investigation, detectives learned the suspect, Antonio Rodriguez, 29, bludgeoned and disposed of a cat.

“This violent act against a defenseless animal is sickening” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “You have my word: my team will continue to protect those who don’t have a voice. Anyone who intentionally harms an animal will go to jail”

Based on the facts revealed during the investigation, Rodriguez was arrested and charged with violation of Florida Statute 828.12(2) Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Detectives booked Rodriguez into the Lee County Jail, where he is being held without bond, pending his initial court appearance.