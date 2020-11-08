PALM BEACH WEATHER
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force Makes Arrest In Brutal Case; Blood Found on the Wall Inside of Residence Is of Animal Origin

By Jessica Mcfadyen
After a thorough investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence of Antonio Rodriguez, 29, who they say bludgeoned and disposed of a cat. He he is being held without bond, pending his initial court appearance.
FORT MYERS, FL – On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address off of Clear Lake Loop in Fort Myers in reference to a complaint of animal cruelty towards a cat.

Due to the nature of the incident, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Crimes Task Force, Criminal Investigations Division, and Crime Scene Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians examined the scene and located blood on a wall inside the residence. The blood was determined to be of animal origin.   

After a thorough investigation, detectives learned the suspect, Antonio Rodriguez, 29, bludgeoned and disposed of a cat.

“This violent act against a defenseless animal is sickening” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “You have my word: my team will continue to protect those who don’t have a voice.  Anyone who intentionally harms an animal will go to jail”

Based on the facts revealed during the investigation, Rodriguez was arrested and charged with violation of Florida Statute 828.12(2) Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Detectives booked Rodriguez into the Lee County Jail, where he is being held without bond, pending his initial court appearance.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
