Graham: “This Is A Contested Election, Media Does Not Determine Who Becomes President” – Discusses Evidence of Votes From The Dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Sunday morning, while speaking with Maria Bartiromo on her Fox news network show, “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senate Judiciary Chairman and Republican Lindsey Graham weighed in on the president’s allegations of election fraud saying that he has personally “seen the evidence” of at least six people who had registered to vote in the state of Pennsylvania, after they had already died with hundreds of other irregularities yet to be confirmed.

Bartiromo also asked Graham, who had met with the Trump campaign prior to being on the show, about another report of a postal worker signed a sworn affidavit related to ballots being backdated which he could not yet confirm.

“The FBI is investigating it alone with a postal inspector and our committee will be talking to this gentleman, I don’t know where that goes, but I do know that we have evidence of six people in Pennsylvania registering after they died and voting after they died, and we haven’t looked at the entire system, so to my republican colleagues out there, we have to fight back or we will accept our fate. I want Pennsylvania to explain to the American people how six people after they die can register and vote in Pennsylvania. I want the computer systems in Michigan that flipped votes from republicans to democrats to be looked at, and the software was used all over the country. There is a lot of shenanigans going on here. If i were President Trump, I would take all this to court, I would fight back and from a republican point of view, mail-in balloting is a nightmare for us, the post office is now the new election center, it’s the wild-wild west when it comes to mail-in balloting, everything we worried about has come true, so if we don’t fight back in 2020 we’re never going to win again presidentially. A lot’s at stake here” later adding, “I know we have evidence of computers flipping republican votes to democratic votes, there is a lot of things being alleged out there that need to be looked at. The media could give a damn how Trump loses as long as he loses. They have declared Biden the winner. They will never take any of this stuff seriously, they just shut out all crossfire hurricane oversight. The bottom line is we can’t let the media run America, we have to fight back, we have to go to court, we have to hold these people’s feet to the fire in these states.”

Graham secured a fourth term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Jamie Harrison who more than $100 million over the course of the race.