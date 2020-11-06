BusinessLocalPress Releases

Walker Design and Construction Announces Acquisition of Walaschek & Associates in West Palm Beach

By George McGregor
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Walker Design and Construction, a General Contractor specializing in Design Build construction throughout Florida, has announced its acquisition of Walaschek Asphalt Services, Inc. (formerly Walaschek & Associates), located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We are pleased to continue our expansion efforts in Florida with today’s acquisition,” said Patrick M. Graham, President of Walker Design and Construction. “We believe that Florida is poised for growth in the coming years, and this transaction positions us favorably by expanding our services.”

About Walaschek Asphalt Services, Inc.
Walaschek has been serving Southern Florida since 1950 and provides asphalt solutions for new and existing surfaces both commercially and residentially. Walaschek supplies and installs MU-MIX, a Heavy-Duty Protective Overlay, to your existing surface, restoring it to a like new condition. MU-MIX, formerly patented and currently Trademarked, is 70% more cost effective than asphalt removal and replacement and provides a traction coated, oil and gas resistant surface that lasts seven times longer than traditional sealcoating.

Jesse Walaschek, former owner of Walaschek & Associates who has been an integral part of the transition process, will be shifting his focus to the MU-MIX Corporation and selling MU-MIX License Agreements nationally.

Walaschek Asphalt Services, Inc. currently services Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Martin counties and plans to expand into other parts of Florida in the coming years. For more information please visit www.walaschekasphaltservices.com.

George McGregor

