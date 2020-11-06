CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff Up’s The Ante With $5,000 Cash Reward For Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of Daytona Beach Fugitive

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Daytona Beach Fugitive
Kamari Elliot, 18, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, robbery, accessory after the fact to a first-degree felony, and battery. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL –  Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has upped the ante and is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kamari Elliott. Elliot, 18, now has warrants out for his arrest on charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, robbery, accessory after the fact to a first-degree felony, and battery.

“Turn yourself in now, or wait for us to pay you a surprise visit, but you’re going to jail either way,” Sheriff Chitwood said Friday. “To anyone helping Kamari play hide and seek with us, now is a good time to come forward and put some money in your pocket instead of harboring a fugitive.”

According to Volusia sheriff’s detectives the 18-year-old Daytona Beach man is linked to two recent drive-by shootings that stem from a homicide in DeLand.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537.

