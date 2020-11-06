Sanford Man, 18, Charged With Shooting 17-Year-Old Deltona Girl During Alleged Marijuana Deal Outside Her Home; Suspect Fired Multiple Shots

Robert Johnson III, 18, was arrested Thursday night in Seminole County. Johnson was charged with shooting into a building and attempted first-degree murder. Authorities said Johnson ran to the front of the residence where he continued shooting multiple times into the home before fleeing in a waiting vehicle. He remains held at the Seminole County jail with no bail allowed.

DELTONA, FL – A Sanford man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a Deltona teenager was shot in the leg earlier this week at her home during an apparent drug deal. Robert Johnson III, 18, was arrested Thursday night in Seminole County.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 1100 block of West Hancock Drive, Deltona, where the 17-year-old girl was shot in the backyard during a drug transaction. She was flown by Air One to an area hospital for treatment for injuries which are considered non-life-threatening and she is currently recovering.

According to authorities, the teen went outside to meet someone around 8:45 p.m. to purchase marijuana. As she approached the suspect, identified as, Johnson, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. She threw the money at him and ran toward her bedroom window. After she climbed into her bedroom, the suspect fired multiple shots into her window, striking her in the leg. Her brother then called police.

Johnson ran to the front of the residence where he continued shooting multiple times into the home before fleeing in a waiting vehicle. Two family members were inside the home while the shots were being fired, but they were not injured.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Johnson is charged with shooting into a building and attempted first-degree murder. He remains held at the Seminole County jail with no bail allowed.