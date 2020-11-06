CrimeLocalSociety

Sanford Man, 18, Charged With Shooting 17-Year-Old Deltona Girl During Alleged Marijuana Deal Outside Her Home; Suspect Fired Multiple Shots

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Robert Johnson III, 18, was arrested Thursday night in Seminole County. Johnson was charged with shooting into a building and attempted first-degree murder. Authorities said Johnson ran to the front of the residence where he continued shooting multiple times into the home before fleeing in a waiting vehicle. He remains held at the Seminole County jail with no bail allowed.

DELTONA, FL – A Sanford man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a Deltona teenager was shot in the leg earlier this week at her home during an apparent drug deal. Robert Johnson III, 18, was arrested Thursday night in Seminole County. 

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 1100 block of West Hancock Drive, Deltona, where the 17-year-old girl was shot in the backyard during a drug transaction. She was flown by Air One to an area hospital for treatment for injuries which are considered non-life-threatening and she is currently recovering.

According to authorities, the teen went outside to meet someone around 8:45 p.m. to purchase marijuana. As she approached the suspect, identified as, Johnson, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. She threw the money at him and ran toward her bedroom window. After she climbed into her bedroom, the suspect fired multiple shots into her window, striking her in the leg. Her brother then called police.

Johnson ran to the front of the residence where he continued shooting multiple times into the home before fleeing in a waiting vehicle. Two family members were inside the home while the shots were being fired, but they were not injured.

Johnson is charged with shooting into a building and attempted first-degree murder. He remains held at the Seminole County jail with no bail allowed.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
