Op-Ed: “Those Who Cast The Votes Decide Nothing. Those Who Count the Votes, Decide Everything” – Soviet Dictator Josef Stalin, Circa 1950

The quote attributed to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in his secretary’s memoir first gained notoriety during the Bush/Gore election recount debacle in 2000. While several variants have circulated online, Stalin did say something to the effect of, It’s not the people who vote that count. It’s the people who count the votes. Photo credit: Ksanti / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – After this past presidential election, the words of Josef Stalin, the dictator butcher of the U.S.S.R., as written in the headline, seem to be prescient and valid. For months, President Trump has railed against the idea of mail out ballots to everyone and the possibility of fraud and misuse, and would be a voting disaster. Well it seems that he was spot on as we have just witnessed at the conclusion of the recent election.

Since the beginning of the year, the Democrats have been pushing to get mail out ballots approved in certain mostly battleground states, using the excuse of the pandemic as the reason to avoid having people wait on lines to vote thereby exposing them to the virus due to close contact. The question is, why were they so insistent on having this procedure implemented as the risk was minimal at best if people followed protocols of mask wearing and social distancing? Well, you just witnessed the result of this fraud-prone procedure as charges of voter fraud abound in a number of states.

The votes that were counted, in some cases, had no postmark, no signature verification and in some cases were allowed to be counted 3 days after election day. What could go wrong with that scenario? By mailing out ballots to everyone not knowing whether that person was eligible to vote or whether the person living at that address was really that person, or whether the person was actually living and had not passed away. That’s one of the reasons why it has taken so long to count the votes, legal or illegal. There have been rumors that votes have been dumped off by using vote harvesting or actually forging ballots to be counted. Most of these instances have the hand-prints of the Democrats all over them.

President Trump has been warning for months about the chaos and screw ups that would occur if these changes in voting procedures were made. Sure enough, his words came true as the voting system has been turned on its head, especially in the so-called battleground states. All the changes favored Joe Biden.

This is a terrible way to run an election. Notorious cities that previously were involved in voter fraud, namely Philadelphia and Detroit, were at the forefront of more charges of election chicanery. It seems that the Democrats knew in advance what the outcome would be, as did President Trump, but it was the Democrats who were in charge of those cities and states where the alleged voter fraud has taken place. A charge has been made that a batch of votes were dumped to be counted in Philadelphia and 100% were for Joe Biden, which would be a statistical impossibility.

It seems that anything goes with the Democrats if it makes them a winner. As the old sayings go, “They might win the battle now, but lose the war later” or “What goes around comes around” could be applied to the Democrats who would rue the day that they followed the words of Comrade Josef Stalin about winning elections. It’s a sad day for the United States that this sort of thing could happen in our democratic republic Our founding father’s must be turning over in their graves.