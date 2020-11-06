Legacy Village Celebrates Grand Opening, Showcasing Model of Custom Victorian Homes in New Quiet Longwood Neighborhood

The picturesque two-story homes priced from the mid-$270,000s offer two floor plans: a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath design with 1,814 square feet under A/C, and a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home with 1,996 square feet under A/C.

LONGWOOD, FL – Oakwood Construction and Development is celebrating a grand opening showcasing its fully furnished and decorated model at Legacy Village, a quiet new Longwood community in an enticing cluster design overlooking beautiful Lake Irene. The lake view community features just 15 single-family, custom-designed Victorian style homes with an upscale park-like centerpiece, and rear entry two-car garages.



Marisol Santiago Soderstrom, owner of Orlando-based Stirling International Real Estate, is representing the property. She said the builder’s custom building process involves homebuyers selecting their own colors, cabinetry, fixtures, tile and flooring, all with many luxurious upgrades available.

“Single-family homebuyers can own a custom home with uncompromising quality interior design priced in the $270s, a difficult price point to find for a spacious new home in Central Florida,” Soderstrom said, adding “And for a limited time the builder is offering a $5,000 closing cost credit.”

The traditional neighborhood design that Oakwood has implemented at Legacy Village not only provides for more green spaces, it also expands the ease of getting acquainted with neighbors and develops the sense of a caring community.

The peaceful, serene location affords easy access to major arterial roadways including 17-92, SR 434 and SR 436 and the SunRail station. Historic downtown Longwood is just minutes away as well as two major hospitals, restaurants, shopping and conveniences. For more information about the model grand opening please visit www.LVLongwood.com or call 407-284-5004.