Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting In Lehigh Acres Near Grant Boulevard and Milwaukee Boulevard

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – Around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Grant Boulevard and Milwaukee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a female with a gunshot wound. The female succumbed to her injuries. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.

This is an isolated incident. At this time, the investigation is active and no further information is available. Any further updates will be added when they become available.