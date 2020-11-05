Op-Ed: China Get Its Revenge Destroying Presidency of Donald Trump

Democrats and their lackey’s in the media, used the Chinese virus deaths as a cudgel over Trump’s head, as being the villain causing those deaths. A blatant, vicious falsehood, all in the name of destroying the presidency of Donald Trump. Photo credit: Alexander Ryabintsev / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – What better way for the Chinese to get its revenge against Donald Trump than to infect the United States with the COVID-19 virus. They knew the devastation it would wreak upon the innocent citizens, and they knew that Trump’s enemies would use the deadly disease against him. To them it was payback time for what Trump did to them economically. The Democrats used the virus to hang a noose around the neck of President Trump, all during his campaign for re-election.

The Democrats, egged on by their unrestrained hatred for Trump, lied incessantly about the way Trump addressed the problem of the virus and how it affected over 220,000 people who have died from this deadly virus. Whatever Trump did or said, the Democrats and their lackey’s in the media, used the Chinese virus deaths as a cudgel over Trump’s head, as being the villain causing those deaths. A blatant, vicious falsehood, all in the name of destroying the presidency of Donald Trump.

The Democrats candidate for president, Joe Biden, said he came up with a plan to fight the virus, only problem with his “plan” was that what he proposed was what Trump was doing all along. In fact, the major decision Trump made was to close travel from China (a move that Dr. Fauci said saved many thousands of American citizens lives), at the end of January. And in addition, a few weeks later, Trump stopped travel from Europe who were experiencing a high degree of infections. Joe Biden and the Democrats charged Trump with xenophobia, bigotry, and racism, the standard slurs used by the Democrats for the past 4 years, a charge totally unfounded and which was spoken with venom by them on an almost daily basis.

For all those people who have “Monday morning quarterbacked” the president on his handling the COVID-19 virus, it might be well to ask those demagogues, what would you have done differently from what Trump and his virus Task Force did? The Democrats inflamed with incendiary rhetoric, the virus throughout the whole campaign, and it looked like it reaped the dividends that it sought by helping to bring Trump down.

China is now licking its chops over the “coup d’tat” that they seemed to have pulled off by unleashing the virus on America, and I might add, the rest of the world. They wanted to get rid of the “thorn in their side” represented by Donald Trump, as they’d much rather deal with Joe Biden, with whom they’ve had dealings with him and his family in the past.

Yes, the Chinese got their revenge and we, the people of the United States, were the big losers.

We can’t let the Chinese communists get away with severely disrupting our society and our presidential election, without some sort of payback on our part. Revenge can and should be a two-way street, and as bad it is morally to be revengeful, some sort of punitive action should be taken upon them for causing this plague against the United States and the rest of the world.