FBI Seeking Information From Bank Robbery in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information from a bank robbery that took place October 23, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a Bank of America Bank branch located at 21 South Pompano Parkway in Pompano Beach, Florida.

According to authorities, a robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries. The amount of money taken, if any, was not released at this time.

Press releases are issued by the FBI for matters pertaining to public safety and/or requests for public assistance/information. If anyone with information about an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000.