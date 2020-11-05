Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Deliver Food To Special Olympians

Grateful athletes and their caregivers showed their appreciation for Broward Sheriff’s Office and Duffy’s with handwritten signs and rounds of applause.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – It takes a team effort to support Special Olympics Florida athletes in Broward County and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are pleased and proud to play a part. On Thursday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took a handoff of food from Duffy’s Sports Grill in Deerfield Beach – burgers, fries, wings, mozzarella sticks and soft pretzels – to feed the hungry athletes. The delivery touched down at a Special Olympics group home in Oakland Park just in time for lunchtime. It was a big score for all involved.

Grateful athletes and their caregivers showed their appreciation for Broward Sheriff’s Office and Duffy’s with handwritten signs and rounds of applause.

Grateful athletes and their caregivers showed their appreciation for Broward Sheriff’s Office and Duffy’s with handwritten signs and rounds of applause.

South Florida-born restaurant chain Duffy’s Sports Grill is known as one of the leading Sports Bars and Grills in the area and operates 34 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

“Thank you, BSO,” said Luis, one of the athletes.

For Broward Sheriff’s Office, activities like the food delivery showcase a long-standing commitment and partnership with the Special Olympics. It’s a small effort that produces a big payoff.

Officials with the Special Olympics said these events show their athletes how much the community cares about them.

“We don’t just answer 911 calls,” said BSO Lieutenant Steve Feeley. “It’s about being there for the community.”

Officials with the Special Olympics said these events show their athletes how much the community cares about them.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Duffy’s and the Broward Sheriff’s Office” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “These are especially challenging times for our athletes and anyone with intellectual disabilities. A visit like this can really brighten their day. It’s a wonderful gesture.”

And it’s a win-win for all involved.