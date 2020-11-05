BusinessLocalPress Releases

Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Deliver Food To Special Olympians

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

South Florida-born restaurant chain Duffy’s Sports Grill is known as one of the leading Sports Bars and Grills throughout the area and operates 34 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida.
Grateful athletes and their caregivers showed their appreciation for Broward Sheriff’s Office and Duffy’s with handwritten signs and rounds of applause. 

OAKLAND PARK, FL – It takes a team effort to support Special Olympics Florida athletes in Broward County and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are pleased and proud to play a part.  On Thursday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took a handoff of food from Duffy’s Sports Grill in Deerfield Beach – burgers, fries, wings, mozzarella sticks and soft pretzels – to feed the hungry athletes. The delivery touched down at a Special Olympics group home in Oakland Park just in time for lunchtime. It was a big score for all involved. 

Grateful athletes and their caregivers showed their appreciation for Broward Sheriff’s Office and Duffy’s with handwritten signs and rounds of applause. 

Grateful athletes and their caregivers showed their appreciation for Broward Sheriff’s Office and Duffy’s with handwritten signs and rounds of applause. 
South Florida-born restaurant chain Duffy’s Sports Grill is known as one of the leading Sports Bars and Grills throughout the area and operates 34 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida.
South Florida-born restaurant chain Duffy’s Sports Grill is known as one of the leading Sports Bars and Grills in the area and operates 34 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida.
Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

“Thank you, BSO,” said Luis, one of the athletes. 

For Broward Sheriff’s Office, activities like the food delivery showcase a long-standing commitment and partnership with the Special Olympics. It’s a small effort that produces a big payoff. 

Officials with the Special Olympics said these events show their athletes how much the community cares about them.
Officials with the Special Olympics said these events show their athletes how much the community cares about them. 

“We don’t just answer 911 calls,” said BSO Lieutenant Steve Feeley. “It’s about being there for the community.”

Officials with the Special Olympics said these events show their athletes how much the community cares about them. 

“We are so grateful to our friends at Duffy’s and the Broward Sheriff’s Office” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “These are especially challenging times for our athletes and anyone with intellectual disabilities. A visit like this can really brighten their day. It’s a wonderful gesture.”

And it’s a win-win for all involved. 

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hyundai Motor Group Joins IONITY, Europe’s Leading…

George McGregor

New Kia Sorento wins Golden Steering Wheel

George McGregor

Woman Dead After Shooting Inside Rookie’s Ale House in…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 507