Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Supports Jacksonville Charity; Came Out For Trunk Or Treat, Virtual 5k Events

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty took part in Dreams Come True of Jacksonville’s Trunk or Treat and Virtual 5K events. The company also collected donations for Dreams Come True at its shredding events. Senior Graphic Designer Yeseenia Burgos and family.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty continues to support Dreams Come True of Jacksonville, an organization that helps brighten the lives of children who are battling life-threatening illnesses. The Northeast Florida real estate firm came out in number for the charity’s Trunk or Treat and Virtual 5K events. The company also collected donations for Dreams Come True at its community shredding events.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty loves a costume party, For Trunk or Treat, team members dressed up and stylishly decorated seven vehicles, filling the trunks with candy, treats and trinkets. They passed out candy and goodies to hundreds of Dreamers and their families who enjoyed a special Halloween drive thru trick-or-treat experience.

The Northeast Florida real estate firm came out in number for the charity’s Trunk or Treat and Virtual 5K events. Graphic Designer Olivia Genito (left) and her mom, Dana Genito.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty stepped up for Dreams Come True’s Virtual 5K, raising $4,370 for the charity. In addition to fundraising, the company’s associates and their families actively participated as runners and walkers.

From left, Realtor Shonda Campanaro, Realtor Sarah Rothstein, Mark Campanaro and Aaron Campanaro. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has donated more than $281,000 to Dreams Come True by contributing a portion of proceeds from every completed home sale.

Company branch offices in Atlantic Beach, Fleming Island and Mandarin hosted successful community shredding events, collecting donations for Dreams Come True while offering the opportunity to shred confidential documents safely and securely.

The Northeast Florida real estate firm is a loyal partner of Dreams Come True. For the past seven years, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has donated more than $281,000 to Dreams Come True by contributing a portion of proceeds from every completed home sale. The company and its associates support the organization by volunteering, fundraising and participating in events.

“Dreams Come True has been and continues to be very close to our hearts, and we are deeply committed to supporting this wonderful organization,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick, a member of the Dreams Come True Board of Directors who served as 2019-2020 Board President. “Our company believes in creating a positive impact in others’ lives, and we truly appreciate the support of our passionate team to help make dreams come true for many deserving local children.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Budnick and Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has a team of more than 425 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. The company operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.