CrimeLocalSociety

17-Year-Old Female Shot, Killed At Pompano Beach Hotel; Two Fort Lauderdale Suspects In Custody on Murder Charges

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Jayla Leondrea Patton, 23, of Fort Lauderdale and D’Angelo Cincord, 19, of Fort Lauderdale both fled after the shooting occurred. They are both facing murder charges and according to county records remain in custody at this time.
Jayla Leondrea Patton, 23, of Fort Lauderdale and D’Angelo Cincord, 19, of Fort Lauderdale both fled after the shooting occurred. They are both facing murder charges and according to county records remain in custody with no bond available.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead inside a Pompano Beach hotel room. According to authorities, shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in Room 123 at the Travelodge Hotel on Northwest 31st Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered a female victim had sustained a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Broward Health North where she died due to her injuries. 

Information gathered at the scene helped deputies locate and detain Jayla Leondrea Patton, 23, of Fort Lauderdale and D’Angelo Cincord, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, who fled after the shooting occurred. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and the crime scene unit responded to the scene. 

Detectives believe the shooting began as a verbal altercation between Patton and the victim’s relative that led to shots being fired. A preliminary investigation showed that Patton went to the Travelodge Hotel to speak with someone she thought was in the hotel room. The victim’s family member told Patton that the person she was looking for was not in the room. The family member was able to push Patton out of the way in order to close the door. That’s when shots were fired from outside through the hotel room window, striking the 17-year-old victim.

Patton and Cincord are both facing murder charges and according to county records remain in custody at this time.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Far-Out: Washington D.C. Voters Approve Ballot Measure to…

Christopher Boyle

Mississippi Voters Approve Replacement of Confederate-Style…

Christopher Boyle

Comic Kathy Griffin Retweets Controversial Photo of Severed…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 671