17-Year-Old Female Shot, Killed At Pompano Beach Hotel; Two Fort Lauderdale Suspects In Custody on Murder Charges

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead inside a Pompano Beach hotel room. According to authorities, shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in Room 123 at the Travelodge Hotel on Northwest 31st Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered a female victim had sustained a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Broward Health North where she died due to her injuries.

Information gathered at the scene helped deputies locate and detain Jayla Leondrea Patton, 23, of Fort Lauderdale and D’Angelo Cincord, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, who fled after the shooting occurred. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and the crime scene unit responded to the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting began as a verbal altercation between Patton and the victim’s relative that led to shots being fired. A preliminary investigation showed that Patton went to the Travelodge Hotel to speak with someone she thought was in the hotel room. The victim’s family member told Patton that the person she was looking for was not in the room. The family member was able to push Patton out of the way in order to close the door. That’s when shots were fired from outside through the hotel room window, striking the 17-year-old victim.

Patton and Cincord are both facing murder charges and according to county records remain in custody at this time.