Woman Dead After Shooting Inside Rookie’s Ale House in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FL – One woman is dead after an exchange of gunfire erupted at Rookie’s Ale House in Dania Beach early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that occurred inside the bar located on Griffin Road and found an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an argument between two male patrons escalated into a shooting inside the bar that killed the female bystander. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.