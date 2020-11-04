CrimeLocalSociety

Undercover Operation at Graham Swamp Nets Four Arrests of Men for Exposure of Sexual Organs

By Jessica Mcfadyen
During an undercover operation on Tuesday, November 3, (from left to right) Harold White, 61, John Gauci Jr., 56, John Wesley Troxler, 72 and Thomas Ambrose Deakins, 74, were all arrested and charged with Exposure of Sexual Organs.
PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been monitoring the Graham Swamp Preserve on Old Kings Road in Palm Coast after receiving intelligence that inappropriate meetings, sexual in nature, were taking place at the park.

During an undercover operation on Tuesday, November 3, multiple families with children were seen in the area enjoying the outdoors without any knowledge of the activity taking place throughout the trails of the park.

The operation at Graham Swamp on Tuesday. Photo: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
During one of the arrests, the undercover detective noticed that a family with small children were approaching and had to warn the defendant that there were children nearby that could see him. After the family was past the area, the undercover detective re-approached the defendant and witnessed him exposing himself while masturbating in plain view.

“This has been an ongoing problem for years at Graham Swamp and we have addressed it numerous times,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Let this be a fair warning to anyone seeking this kind of interaction – Future operations are already in the works as there is zero tolerance for this conduct in our public parks. It is inappropriate and unacceptable.”

The subjects, Harold White, 61, Thomas Ambrose Deakins, 74, John Gauci Jr., 56 and John Wesley Troxler, 72 were arrested and charged with Exposure of Sexual Organs. All defendants arrested were trespassed from the county park.

