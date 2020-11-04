CrimeLocalSociety

Serial Thieves Who Helped Themselves To TVs, Household Goods At North Lauderdale Walmart On At Least Four Separate Occasions Wanted

By Joe Mcdermott
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Over the course of a month, the same red shoe wearing subject is caught on camera multiple times stealing everything from light switches to large televisions from a North Lauderdale Walmart. The shoplifting haul began around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Walmart located at 7900 McNab Road. The thief entered the store through the front door, loaded a shopping cart with items and exited through the back door without paying. Detectives believe the same subject continued this similar shopping spree at least four additional times.

  1. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, the subject placed two HP printers into a shopping cart and continued through the store taking additional items that include a comforter and a light dimmer, totaling nearly $500.
  2. On Monday, Sept. 28, video surveillance shows that the subject exited a white Nissan Altima in the parking lot and entered the store through the north front entrance of Walmart. He walked into the electronics section of the store, placed two televisions in his shopping cart and then left with almost $400 worth of items.
  3. On Sunday, Oct. 11, the same subject, and a cohort, entered the store and filled two carts with a hoverboard, a kid’s ATV and nearly $2,000 worth of clothing before they fled through the emergency exit and into a waiting vehicle.
  4. During the most recent theft, on Oct. 17, the subject entered the store with a female and chose two flat screen TVs that they placed into a shopping cart. They exited through the west side emergency door and met up with two additional subjects in a waiting red Chevy Equinox.

Detectives believe the subjects used different getaway vehicles each time and stole more than $3,000 worth of items over the course of the five thefts.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these cases to contact Broward’s Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
