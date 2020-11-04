Ocala Man Arrested For Making Explosive Devices After Fifth Circuit Judge Signs Order to Surrender All Weapons and Ammunition, Search Warrant

Paul Thomas Giangrasso, 47, of Ocala, was charged with five counts of Making a Destructive Device, Violation of Risk Protection Order and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Detective Burleson charged Paul Thomas Giangrasso, 47, of Ocala with five counts of Making a Destructive Device. Giangrasso had previously been arrest on October 27, 2020 for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, at which time he made statements that generated concern for him to continue to have access to weapons. A risk protection order was granted that required he surrender any weapons and ammunition in his possession. Giangrasso refused, so a search warrant was issued for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to retrieve the items.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, the search warrant was executed by deputies and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad. When the home was entered, a metal mesh lining the interior walls of the home was found and connected to the electrical system. Further inspection revealed explosive rifle targets, five improvised explosive devices, two altered hand grenades, a plastic container with explosive powder, consumer grade fireworks and a large number of firearms. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad determined that the materials found were used to manufacture the improvised devices. All materials were safely removed from the home, but were unable to be stored due to the danger they presented. Therefore, the devices were rendered safe during disposal procedures on Monday night.

