HealthSocietyU.S. News

Far-Out: Washington D.C. Voters Approve Ballot Measure to Decriminalize “Magic Mushrooms”

By Christopher Boyle
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

magic mushrooms
Magic mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs are made from plants and fungus known as entheogens which effects include euphoria, visual and mental hallucinations, changes in perception, a distorted sense of time, and spiritual experiences, and can also include possible adverse reactions such as nausea and panic attacks.

WASHINGTON D.C. – The nation’s capitol, Washington D.C., is ready to roll out a voter-approved measure that has effectively decriminalized the use of so-called “magic mushrooms” and other psychedelic drugs, according to reports. Dubbed simply Initiative 81, the measure, approved by 76.59 of voters, does not make the use of the mind-altering substances legal; instead, it re-categorizes them as “the lowest level police enforcement priority.” In other words, cops are essentially encouraged to look the other way when people are “tripping out,” unless they have nothing better to do, that is.

Magic mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs are made from plants and fungus known as “entheogens.” In addition to lowering the law enforcement bar for possession and non-commercial cultivating, purchasing, and distributing of entheogens, Initiative 81 also directs the Washington D.C. attorney general and U.S. attorney in DC to no longer prosecute individuals who are accused of possessing or growing entheogenic plants and fungi.

In general, the effects of entheogenic substances include euphoria, visual and mental hallucinations, changes in perception, a distorted sense of time, and spiritual experiences, and can also include possible adverse reactions such as nausea and panic attacks.

Voters in Oregon have passed a similar measure, legalizing psilocybin – a naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by more than 200 species of fungus – for medical use. Medical research has concluded that psilocybin use can be effective for treating depression, anxiety, and addiction problems.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

D.C. isn’t the first city to allow people to get their minds into a different zone, so to speak; a measure to decriminalize psychedelics was first passed in Denver in May 2019, followed by Oakland and Santa Cruz in California soon afterwards.

Comment via Facebook
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mr Boyle helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Serial Thieves Who Helped Themselves To TVs, Household Goods…

Joe Mcdermott

Undercover Operation at Graham Swamp Nets Four Arrests of…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Ocala Man Arrested For Making Explosive Devices After Fifth…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 771