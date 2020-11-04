Comic Kathy Griffin Retweets Controversial Photo of Severed Head After Trump’s Press Conference Falsely Claiming Reelection Victory

Shortly after Trump’s 2 am press conference November 4, Griffin, 60, retweeted the infamous photo of her wearing a blue blouse while holding the president’s severed head in effigy.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin, who gained notoriety in 2017 when she posted a video of herself on Twitter and Instagram holding a bloody, severed mannequin head styled to look like U.S. President Donald Trump, retweeted the very same photo this morning after Trump made a premature declaration of victory in the ongoing 2020 presidential race against challenger Joe Biden.

Despite Trump and former Vice President Biden going neck and neck in the race and a vast amount of ballots left to be counted before it is called, the president held a press conference at 2 a.m. this morning falsely claiming victory in his reelection bid, making claims of voter fraud without evidence, and even vowing to take the matter to the Supreme Court if need be.

Due to COVID-19, many more mail-in ballots have been submitted for the election than usual, which has lead to long delays in ascertaining counts. Final results may not be available until the end of the week.

Shortly after Trump’s press conference, Griffin, 60, retweeted the infamous photo of her wearing a blue blouse while holding the president’s severed head in effigy. The move originally sparked controversy and was widely condemned when she first debuted the image in 2017, leading to her being fired from a CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper and the cancellation of all of her comedy tour dates that year by their respective venues.

Trump reacted to the photo at the time, tweeting, “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin later took down the video, originally from a session with “shocking” photographer Tyler Shields, and issued an apology. However, she has remained a very vocal critic of Trump ever since.