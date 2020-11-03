CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Charge DeLand Man In Connection With Missing Teen Now Returned Home Safe

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hilario Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody on charges of interfering with child custody and was later additionally charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. He is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $7,500.

DELAND, FL – Sheriff’s detectives arrested Hilario Maldonado, 29, at his DeLand home in connection to a report of a missing 15 year old girl named Charleigh who was reported missing and possibly traveling with Maldonado on Monday.

Maldonado was taken into custody on charges of interfering with child custody and was later additionally charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. He is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $7,500. The missing juvenile has since been located safely.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

