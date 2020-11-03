Volusia Sheriff’s Charge DeLand Man In Connection With Missing Teen Now Returned Home Safe

Hilario Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody on charges of interfering with child custody and was later additionally charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. He is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $7,500.

DELAND, FL – Sheriff’s detectives arrested Hilario Maldonado, 29, at his DeLand home in connection to a report of a missing 15 year old girl named Charleigh who was reported missing and possibly traveling with Maldonado on Monday.

Maldonado was taken into custody on charges of interfering with child custody and was later additionally charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. He is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $7,500. The missing juvenile has since been located safely.