Skeletal Remains Found by Bicyclist Along Good Neighbor Trail In Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND
Various human bones were collected from the scene of Good Neighbor Trail  in Brooksville, Florida about 30 yards into a wooded area. The bones were transported to the Medical Examiner’s facility in Leesburg for further testing in hopes of determining an identity and possible cause of death.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 p.m., a bicyclist riding on the Good Neighbor Trail found what he believed to be human skeletal remains. The bicyclist said he was riding along the trail when he decided to stop to use the bathroom. He parked his bicycle and walked about 30 yards into a wooded area where he observed what appeared to be bones.

Deputies responded to the scene but were unable to locate any skeletal remains due to darkness setting in. Deputies contacted the witness on the morning of Tuesday, October 27, 2020 when he offered to guide the deputies to the location of the bones.

The initial search failed to locate any skeletal remains. With the continued help of the witness, deputies eventually located the skeletal remains. The Medical Examiner’s Office, detectives, forensic technicians, and the Pasco County K-9 Cadaver Team responded to the scene to conduct a more thorough search of the area.

Various human bones were collected from the scene by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The collected bones were transported to the Medical Examiner’s facility in Leesburg for further testing in hopes of determining an identity and possible cause of death.

No additional details are available at this time.

