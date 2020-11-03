AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Karma Automotive Announces New Dealer Partner in San Antonio, Texas

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Principle Karma serves the greater San Antonio metropolitan area, and its opening supports the company’s continuing expansion of its dealer network into key urban and rural markets.
Principle Karma serves the greater San Antonio metropolitan area, and its opening supports the company’s continuing expansion of its dealer network into key urban and rural markets.

IRVINE, CA – Karma Automotive announced today the opening of the latest addition to its Texas dealer network: Principle Karma at San Antonio, Texas. Principle Karma serves the greater San Antonio metropolitan area, and its opening supports the company’s continuing expansion of its dealer network into key urban and rural markets.

“It’s our pleasure to have Principle Karma join the Karma dealership network and continue their expansion here in Texas,” said Abigail Kampmann, the Chief Executive Officer of Principle Karma. “With our upscale lineup of vehicles, Principle Karma will offer our clients outstanding customer service and a luxury experience from start to finish.”

Over the past 6 months, Karma added 10 new dealer partners as it looks to expand its global presence into new and emerging markets here in North America and abroad.

“We’re extremely honored to have Principle Karma join our established dealer network during this critical process of our international expansion.” said Joost de Vries, Karma’s Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience. “This will certainly help to increase our brand reach across the country as we strive to offer the best experience for our customers.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Principle Karma is located at 153 Treeline Park, Ste. 200, San Antonio, TX, 78209. By telephone they can be reached at (210)-886-8483, or online at https://www.principleauto.com.

For more on Karma Automotive and the dealer network, please visit http://karmanewsroom.com.

About Karma Automotive
Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with an assembly plant located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network comprised of 36 locations in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2019 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing resource opportunities to other companies. Karma’s flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal’s 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma’s goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Heisman Winner To Give Car To Single Mom During 2nd Annual…

George McGregor

Verily’s COVID Testing Program Halted in San Francisco and…

Jenny Gold

Florida Fails to Attract Bidders for Canada Drug Importation…

Phil Galewitz
1 of 213