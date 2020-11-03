CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives In Route To Investigate Shooting In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH SHOOTING
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to a scene of a shooting that wounded an adult male in the torso to investigate. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Fern Lane, unincorporated Lake Worth. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male shot in the torso. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to the scene to investigate further. Suspect or motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

