Detectives In Route To Investigate Shooting In Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Fern Lane, unincorporated Lake Worth. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male shot in the torso. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to the scene to investigate further. Suspect or motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.