VIDEO: Woman Who Calls Herself An “Anarchist” Arrested for Destroying Trump Pence Campaign Signs Along Parkway In Flagler County

By Jessica Mcfadyen
PALM COAST, FL – A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy, while on patrol on October 31, 2020, came across a woman on Palm Coast Parkway actively striking and damaging political campaign signs on private property. Deputies made contact with the woman who claimed she was “tired of the lies” and attempted to destroy and remove the signs.

The woman was informed by deputies that it was illegal to destroy someone else’s property. While detained by deputies for the investigation, the woman gave a false name to law enforcement. After being told it was illegal to provide a false name to law enforcement, the woman identified herself as 42-year-old Tonya McRae.

“Emotions are high this election season but it is almost over,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Overall, the community has done a good job being respectful of the beliefs and opinions of others. Please continue to do so. We have had sporadic reports of vandalism and theft of political signs by all parties. Remember that it is illegal to damage or steal campaign signs in the same way that it is illegal to damage or steal someone else’s property. The best way to show your opinion is by voting tomorrow, not destroying property.”

McRae was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief and Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is being held on a $500.00 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
