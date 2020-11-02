VIDEO: Woman Who Calls Herself An “Anarchist” Arrested for Destroying Trump Pence Campaign Signs Along Parkway In Flagler County

Tonya McRae, 42, was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief and Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is being held on a $500.00 bond.

PALM COAST, FL – A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy, while on patrol on October 31, 2020, came across a woman on Palm Coast Parkway actively striking and damaging political campaign signs on private property. Deputies made contact with the woman who claimed she was “tired of the lies” and attempted to destroy and remove the signs.

The woman was informed by deputies that it was illegal to destroy someone else’s property. While detained by deputies for the investigation, the woman gave a false name to law enforcement. After being told it was illegal to provide a false name to law enforcement, the woman identified herself as 42-year-old Tonya McRae.

“Emotions are high this election season but it is almost over,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Overall, the community has done a good job being respectful of the beliefs and opinions of others. Please continue to do so. We have had sporadic reports of vandalism and theft of political signs by all parties. Remember that it is illegal to damage or steal campaign signs in the same way that it is illegal to damage or steal someone else’s property. The best way to show your opinion is by voting tomorrow, not destroying property.”

McRae was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief and Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is being held on a $500.00 bond.