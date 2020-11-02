Deltona Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of 9-Year-Old Girl, Recorded On Video; Uploaded Using Kik Instant Messenger Account

John D. Taylor Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child, lewd or lascivious molestation, and two counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child. Taylor is not a stranger to the 9-year-old victim, but the nature of his relationship to her is being withheld to protect her identity, which is confidential by law.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona man is in custody on charges of sexually battering a 9-year-old girl and uploading videos of the abuse online. According to authorities, John D. Taylor Jr., 32, was arrested Friday and is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail. He’s charged with sexual battery on a child, lewd or lascivious molestation, and two counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

Sheriff’s detectives acting on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and started investigating Taylor in early October. The tip indicated Taylor had uploaded six videos containing suspected child pornography using a Kik Messenger account. While Taylor initially claimed the material was sent to him, he later admitted to sexually battering the victim and recording videos of the abuse.

Taylor is not a stranger to the 9-year-old victim, but the nature of his relationship to her is being withheld to protect her identity, which is confidential by law. No additional potential victims have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending further forensic investigation and interviews.