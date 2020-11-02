CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seeking Additional Victims of Man Out on Bail Who Said To Use Social Media App Snapchat To Prey On Children

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Keivon McBride, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, is currently out on bail. McBride has been known to meet young girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through Snapchat. He has recently been charged with seventeen charges related to of lewd and lascivious behavior and/or possession or transmission of child pornography. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Keivon McBride twice within one month on charges related to crimes against children and are asking for anyone who may have fell victim to McBride to come forward.  

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Unit detectives arrested McBride Monday, Sept. 28, on five counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child over the age of 12 and under 16. McBride was arrested again by Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives Wednesday, Oct. 28, on 12 additional charges of lewd and lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography over the internet. 

McBride has been known to meet young girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through the popular social media app known as Snapchat. Once he meets the young girls via Snapchat he arranges to meet them in person at different locations throughout Broward County. McBride is known to drive a silver Toyota Corolla and is currently out on bail.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have come in contact with McBride to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Uni Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4243 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Four Arrests Involving Laser Pointers Striking Lee County…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Satan Attacks His Final Target: America

Kari Lee Fournier

Detectives Investigating Shooting in Nautica Isles…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 665