Broward Detectives Seeking Additional Victims of Man Out on Bail Who Said To Use Social Media App Snapchat To Prey On Children

Keivon McBride, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, is currently out on bail. McBride has been known to meet young girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through Snapchat. He has recently been charged with seventeen charges related to of lewd and lascivious behavior and/or possession or transmission of child pornography.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Keivon McBride twice within one month on charges related to crimes against children and are asking for anyone who may have fell victim to McBride to come forward.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Unit detectives arrested McBride Monday, Sept. 28, on five counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child over the age of 12 and under 16. McBride was arrested again by Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives Wednesday, Oct. 28, on 12 additional charges of lewd and lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography over the internet.

McBride has been known to meet young girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through the popular social media app known as Snapchat. Once he meets the young girls via Snapchat he arranges to meet them in person at different locations throughout Broward County. McBride is known to drive a silver Toyota Corolla and is currently out on bail.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have come in contact with McBride to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Uni Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4243 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.