Detectives Investigating Shooting in Nautica Isles Neighborhood in Greenacres

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the Northern Lights Drive address which is inside the gated Nautica Isles neighborhood in Greenacres and are investigating this shooting.

GREENACRES, FL – On Saturday, October 31, 2020 at approximately 10:54 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Northern Lights Drive, Nautica Isles park. Upon arrival, deputies located a with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was described only as a male juvenile born in 2003 making him approximately 17 years old. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the Northern Lights Drive address which is inside the gated Nautica Isles neighborhood in Greenacres and are investigating this shooting. No suspect or motive is known at this time. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the male is currently listed in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.