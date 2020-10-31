Lehigh Man Arrested for Shining Laser at Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit

LEE COUNTY, FL – On Friday, October 30, 2020, members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit were conducting patrol flights in the area of Lehigh Acres. During the flight, crew members observed a green laser light illuminating the interior of the helicopter.

The pilot quickly oriented the helicopter toward the direction of the laser, while the Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) searched for the exact location. Utilizing the Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR), crew members were able to locate and guide patrol deputies to 2001 E 8th Street.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect our aviation crew members,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Jimenez put our flight crew in danger. I am thankful they were able safely complete their flight.”

Patrol deputies quickly responded to the residence and took Miguel Jimenez, 45, into custody.