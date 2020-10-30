BusinessEducationLocal

Owner of Now Five ‘The Learning Experience’ Franchises In Florida Opens Two New Childcare Centers Serving Greater Miami Area

By George McGregor
MIAMI, FL
MIAMI, FL

MIAMI, FL – Dr. Grace Huxtable-Mount started her very firstThe Learning Experiencefranchise in Florida in 2009, in Jacksonville, later opening two more franchises in the same city. In 2019, all three of those centers received A+ evaluation scores. Each center is well-known for its highly trained teachers, thoroughly sanitary conditions, and loving and caring approach with an emphasis on early childhood learning.

At the national conference in June 2020, Dr. Huxtable-Mount received the Chairman’s award for Excellence, for being innovative, positive, inspiring, a community contributor, and advancing the TLE brand. In addition to running her many centers, she serves as a Board Member of the Central and Northern Florida Make a Wish Chapter and has granted six wishes. 

On August 17, 2020, Dr. Huxtable-Mount opened her fourth center in Florida, located at 12280 Miramar Blvd. in Miramar, licensed to provide childcare services for 160 children. Her fifth center in Kendall, Miami, at 15600 Southwest 88th Street, opened in September. This facility has been extensively renovated and updated to provide the high level of care and healthy learning environment that TLE is known for.

Dr. Grace Huxtable-Mount receiving the National Award with her husband, Jason and two children.
Also notable is Dr. Grace Huxtable-Mount’s lifelong commitment to education and learning. Born in the Bahamas, she studied at the University of Florida where she received her BA, MA, Specialists and Ph.D. in Educational Leadership. She became a US citizen in 2001, and taught children of active US military in Okinawa, Japan.  Her wealth and breadth of knowledge in the childcare field are evident in her centers, as all teachers are thoroughly screened and trained in the education-focused approach that Dr. Huxtable-Mount’s centers are known for.

