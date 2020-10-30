Nearly Seven Years After Lehigh Acres Man Was Gunned Down In His Own Home, Crime Stoppers Continues Tracking His Killer; Cash Reward Offered

In the early morning hours of November 1, 2013, an unknown assailant gunned Robinson down at his home on 24th Street W. in Lehigh Acres. Despite the fact that there were several people at the home at that time, who witnessed the murder, few have been willing to share what they know, or what they saw, with detectives.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – Nearly seven years after a Lehigh Acres man was gunned down in the doorway of his own home, Crime Stoppers continues to ask the public for help in finally tracking down his killer. In the early morning hours of November 1, 2013, an unknown assailant gunned Robinson down at his home on 24th Street W. in Lehigh Acres. Despite the fact that there were several people at the home at that time, who witnessed the murder, few have been willing to share what they know, or what they saw, with detectives.

“Jaabin’s family moved to Lee County from up north to escape the violence happening there, and then something like this happens,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “His family has endured seven years of heartache and pain and they deserve to know who did this to their son. The person who took Jaabin’s life needs to be held responsible for his actions and Jaabin deserves to finally rest at peace.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Jaabin Robinson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.