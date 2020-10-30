CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives: Lauderdale Man Charged With 20 Counts Related To Child Pornography; Currently Held at Broward Jail On $300,000 Bond

By Joe Mcdermott
Thomas David Lee Jr., 28, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with 20 crimes related to child pornography Thursday, Oct. 29, in North Lauderdale. Lee is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on a combined $300,000 bond.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives arrested Thomas David Lee Jr., 28, of Fort Lauderdale, on 20 charges related to child pornography Thursday, Oct. 29, in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives concluded in their investigation that probable cause existed for the arrest of Lee and applied for an arrest warrant for 19 counts for possessing sexual performance by a child and one count of sending or receiving computer pornography.

On Thursday, Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER (Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response), along with agency detectives, executed an arrest and search warrant at Lee’s grandmother’s house located in the 1800 block of Southwest 81st Avenue in North Lauderdale. Simultaneously, a second search warrant was executed at Lee’s other known residence located in the City of Fort Lauderdale. All items seized during the execution of the search warrants will be forensically examined for additional evidence that may lead to additional charges.

The investigation by Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children was initiated in June 2020, following a tip. The investigation revealed that Lee’s crimes spanned a time period ranging from Nov. 8, 2017 through May 27, 2020. Lee is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on a combined $300,000 bond.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
