Detectives: Lauderdale Man Charged With 20 Counts Related To Child Pornography; Currently Held at Broward Jail On $300,000 Bond

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives arrested Thomas David Lee Jr., 28, of Fort Lauderdale, on 20 charges related to child pornography Thursday, Oct. 29, in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives concluded in their investigation that probable cause existed for the arrest of Lee and applied for an arrest warrant for 19 counts for possessing sexual performance by a child and one count of sending or receiving computer pornography.

On Thursday, Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER (Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response), along with agency detectives, executed an arrest and search warrant at Lee’s grandmother’s house located in the 1800 block of Southwest 81st Avenue in North Lauderdale. Simultaneously, a second search warrant was executed at Lee’s other known residence located in the City of Fort Lauderdale. All items seized during the execution of the search warrants will be forensically examined for additional evidence that may lead to additional charges.

The investigation by Broward Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children was initiated in June 2020, following a tip. The investigation revealed that Lee's crimes spanned a time period ranging from Nov. 8, 2017 through May 27, 2020.