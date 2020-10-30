Flagler County Sheriff’s Officers Visiting Registered Sex Offenders In Preparation For Halloween; Releases List of Names, Homes to Avoid

Detectives and probation officers will visit the homes of 31 individuals with sanctions on October 31, Halloween day, to conduct a walkthrough of the residence and instruct them to not decorate their homes for Halloween, distribute candy, or otherwise participate in Halloween. These individuals must be in their home by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and remain inside for the rest of the night.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Sex Offender Unit is collaborating with Probation and Parole Services to make visits to the homes of all registered sex offenders in Flagler County during the month of October for address verification checks and to ensure that all rules and restrictions and being followed.

There are 31 individuals living in Flagler County that have specific sanctions stating they cannot hand out candy, decorate for the holiday, or leave their porch light on during Halloween. These limitations are designed to protect children from potential threats from sexual offenders or predators, or those with conditions of their release that do not allow them to have contact with minors.

Detectives and probation officers will visit the homes of all 31 individuals with these sanctions on October 31, Halloween day, to conduct a walkthrough of the residence and instruct them to not decorate their homes for Halloween, distribute candy, or otherwise participate in Halloween. These individuals must be in their home by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and remain inside for the rest of the night.

“This Halloween is unlike any we have celebrated in Flagler County before,” Sheriff Staly said. “But, the safety of our kids is something that we will always take extremely serious. Our Sex Offender Unit, partnered with Probation and Parole Services, are going to visit every house with Halloween restrictions and make sure these offenders are in compliance. If not, they will be arrested and taken to the Green Roof Inn where they will spend Halloween night.”

Below is a list of the 31 individuals that will be visited on Halloween day. Included are their photographs, names, and addresses. The Sheriff’s Office urges you to avoid visiting these addresses during the Halloween holiday. You may also visit the Florida and National Sex Offender Database at http://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/Search.jsp to check for sex offenders that may be living near you or in neighborhoods so you can avoid their homes on Halloween.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween looks a little different this year. But, one thing that remains the same is that safety is still our number one priority,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you choose to participate in Halloween activities we ask that you do so responsibly and with the safety of yourself and others in mind. Drivers, please drive slowly and watch for trick-or-treaters. If you plan to consume alcohol, make sure you have a sober driver.”

If you plan to take children trick or treating this year, the Sheriff’s Office suggests checking with the neighborhoods first to ensure they are participating in Halloween. The homeowners association for Sugar Mill Planation has notified the FCSO they will not be hosting their official Halloween event this year which typically draws hundreds of families to the neighborhood.

Always remember, if you see something, say something. Any suspicious persons or incidents should be immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Office. For emergencies, call 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, call 386-313-4911.