Eight In Violation As Undercover Detectives Conduct Compliance Checks for Alcohol Buys At Various Spring Hill, Brooksville Locations

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Undercover
At the conclusion of the operation, clerks at eight local businesses allowed the underage customer to purchase an alcoholic beverage, in violation of Florida Beverage Law, F.S.S. 562.11. Photo credit: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Thursday, October 29, 2020, undercover detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office conducted Compliance Checks and Alcohol Buys at various locations throughout Hernando County. A total of 17 locations were visited throughout the evening. 

At the conclusion of the operation, nine clerks did not permit the sale of alcoholic beverages to the underage customer, successfully following the law. However, clerks at eight local businesses did allow the underage customer to purchase an alcoholic beverage, in violation of Florida Beverage Law, F.S.S. 562.11. 

The offenders are mandated to complete Responsible Vendor Training (RVT), an online course which is administered by the Hernando County Community Anti-Drug Coalition, within 30 days of the violation. The course reinforces the importance of responsible alcohol and tobacco sales and service, reviews Florida beverage laws and demonstrates practices on how to prevent alcohol sales to underage persons. The course must be completed by November 30-2020.

Stores in VIOLATION (allowed the sale of alcohol to underage person) were as follows:

  1. Marathon – 4707 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL
  2. Country Express – 10455 N. Broad Street, Brooksville, FL
  3. Blanche’s Bait and Tackle – 25143 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL
  4. Brooksville Liquors – 19510 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL
  5. New Hernando West Liquors/Sunset Lounge – 5431 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
  6. Cumberland Farms – 5244 Mariner Boulevard – Spring Hill, FL
  7. Beverage 50 – 16370 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL
  8. 7-Eleven – 765 S. Broad Street, Brooksville, FL.

Stores in COMPLIANCE (did not allow the sale of alcohol to underage person) were as follows:

  1. Mobil – 4275 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
  2. Circle K – 14195 Elgin Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
  3. Super Discount Beverage and Smoke Shop – 814 S. Broad Street, Brooksville, FL
  4. 7-Eleven – 18226 Powell Road, Brooksville, FL
  5. Beer Frog – 14249 Powell Road, Spring Hill, FL
  6. A&J Discount Liquor – 5574 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL
  7. Bill’s Liquor Store – 1010 Jefferson Street, Brooksville, FL
  8. Dollar General – 10395 N. Broad Street, Brooksville, FL
  9. Kangaroo Gas Station – 999 N. Broad Street, Brooksville, FL.

More operations of this nature are planned for the future.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
