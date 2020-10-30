Detectives Seek Daytona Beach Teen In Two Drive-by Shootings; Incidents Stem From Homicide In Spring Hill Area

Kamari Elliott, 18, is wanted on two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. Anyone with information about Elliott is urged to call our non-emergency dispatch number: (386) 248-1777.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help locate an 18-year-old Daytona Beach man who is linked to two recent drive-by shootings that stem from a homicide in DeLand. Warrants have been issued for Kamari Elliott, 18, for his part in the two shooting incidents, including one this week in DeLand. Elliott is considered armed and dangerous.

Early Sept. 28, the homicide was reported after a man’s body was found near South Delaware Avenue and Green Street, near Spring Hill Park. Hours later and just a block away from the crime scene, a drive-by shooting occurred in the 1000 block of South Clara Avenue. Two residents at separate homes were shot after witnesses reported seeing a van carrying four to five males and shots being fired from the van. Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

This week, two males were shot in the 1200 block of South Delaware Avenue. Deputies were called to the scene Monday at 8:25 p.m. The victims, age 17 and 46, went by private vehicles to an area hospital. Neither victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening. Detectives have linked Elliott to both drive-by shootings.

“We think he and a group of people from Daytona Beach came over here on two separate occasions and we believe, opened up on innocent people,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “All this we believe is connected to the murder. So we’re trying to round up all the players.”

Elliott is wanted on two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. Anyone with information about Elliott is urged to call our non-emergency dispatch number: (386) 248-1777. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, 1-888-277-8488 (TIPS) or via online to NEFCrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for a cash reward.