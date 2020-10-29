Victim Helps Track Two Brooksville Burglary Suspects

Luke Allen, 17, and Logan Beadleson, 34, were both charged with Burglary of a Structure. Allen was released into the custody of a guardian while Beadleson was held on $2,000 bond.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, October, 28-2020 at approximately 2:50 p.m., a victim responded to a residence she owns on Noddy Tern Road in Brooksville where she observed two unauthorized individuals removing items from the home. The home is in the process of being remodeled.

The victim called 911 to advise the suspects got into a white Toyota Tacoma and fled the area. The victim proceeded to follow the suspects’ vehicle to the area of Cortez Boulevard and Deltona Boulevard where she observed a passenger exit the vehicle. The driver continued south on Deltona Boulevard before turning left onto Northcliffe Boulevard.

Deputies were able conduct a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and Oriole Avenue. The driver later identified as Luke Allen, 17, exited the vehicle while offering to return the stolen items.

Allen provided the identity of the individual who participated in the burglary as Logan Beadleson, 34. Deputies responded to Beadleson’s residence on Deltona Boulevard where they took him into custody. Deputies located various stolen items from the victim’s residence to include an air conditioning handler, a spool of wire, and copper from a water heater.

While on scene at the traffic stop a 16-year-old girl approached deputies claiming to be Allen’s girlfriend. The teen insisted on speaking to Allen and refused to leave the scene as requested by law enforcement. After several warnings, the teen was arrested on a charge of Resisting without Violence. She was later released into the custody of her parents.

Both Allen and Beadleson were charged with Burglary of a Structure. Allen was released into the custody of a guardian while Beadleson was held on $2,000 bond.