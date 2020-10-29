Tucker Interview with Hunter Biden Associate Tony Bobulinski Gets Big Ratings, 7.5 Million Viewers – Yet Little Attention from Mainstream Media

WASHINGON, D.C. – Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski was interviewed on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” this week, whose accusations against former vice president Joe Biden drew big ratings – a whopping 7.6 million viewers – but little in the way of attention from most other media outlets.

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, has made accusations that he possesses proof that Joe Biden – currently running for president against incumbent Donald Trump – has engaged in potentially corrupt business dealings in China.

In 2017, Bobulinski claims that he approached Joe Biden’s brother, Jim, over concerns about ties that Joe allegedly had with a Chinese company and how they could come back to haunt a future presidential run.

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren’t you concerned?’” Bobulinski said to Carlson during the interview. “Plausible deniability,” is what Bobulinski alleges Jim Biden replied while chuckling.

However, while claiming to have both documents and information from electronic devices that will implicate both Joe Biden and his son Hunter, he has yet to make any of his alleged evidence publicly available.

The accusations of Biden family corruption come from a story in the New York Post alleging that a laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop by Hunter Biden contained compromising information on the family – and their alleged entanglements with foreign companies and governments – within its hard drive. However, most mainstream media outlets have dismissed the story as not being credible.

Joe Biden has denied accepting any funds from foreign powers, and Democrats have said that the allegations are part of a “Russian disinformation campaign,” although this claim has yet to be proven and is denied by Bobulinski as well as Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

But according to reports, the Hunter Biden scandal has done little to hurt his father’s polling in the U.S. presidential race, with veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz stating that Biden was too far ahead in the polls for it to make much of a difference and calling the Trump campaign’s focus on Hunter’s business dealings a “mistake.”

“No one cares,” Luntz said. “I promise you that if that is the focus of their response over the next 48 hours, then Donald Trump will not win this election. They have won all the Trump voters they’re going to win.”

However, many conservatives have decried the lack of media attention to the Bobulinski story and praised Tucker Carlson’s interview with him, including conservative radio host Erick Erickson.