Op-Ed: The Battle Hymn of the Republic and the Fight to Save Our Nation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – It has been noted that “The greatest threat to life, liberty, and happiness is not intolerance or inequality. It is the violation of freedom. Freedom can be violated in many ways, including the abuse of basic human rights, and totalitarian control of property, production, capital, and labor. Many schemes have been devised to steal freedom, property, and life, but those that make it sound good or beneficial are the most dangerous.” (Freedom and the Obama Debacle, p.6)

As part of the international socialist movement the democrat party is attempting to violate freedom in many ways, including the following:

Destroy the judicial branch of the government by packing the court—appointing extra judges that will do their bidding.

Corrupt congress by eliminating the filibuster and the electoral college.

Destroy election integrity via voter fraud and swamping the system with illegal aliens.

Override private property rights and dismantle the traditional family.

Undercut basic human rights such as freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, freedom of religion, etc.

If the above items and other democrat plans come to pass, we will lose the protection provided by the founding fathers and our constitutional republic will quickly be replaced by a repressive socialist state. Those who vote away their freedom will soon discover that the socialist dream is the same old communist nightmare that has enslaved and killed millions.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

As Ronald Reagan observed: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction…It must be fought for, protected, and handed on…or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

The results of the 2020 election threaten the foundation and freedom of America more than anything in our history, except the civil war. During the dark days of that war, an inspired song was sung by those who fought for the freedom of their countrymen and the preservation of their nation. Perhaps remembering that song can help save our freedom now.

President Abraham Lincoln invited Samuel and Julia Ward Howe to Washington to honor them for volunteer work they had done. While on that trip the Howes visited a Union army camp and heard soldiers singing the popular but slightly coarse folk song, John Brown’s Body. A clergyman traveling with them knew that Julia was a gifted poet and requested that she write some more inspiring words to go with that wonderful tune credited to William Steffe.

Describing what happened early in the morning of November 19, 1861 she said, “I awoke in the grey of the morning, and as I lay waiting for the dawn, the long lines of the desired poem began to entwine themselves in my mind, and I said to myself, ‘I must get up and write these verses, lest I fall asleep and forget them!’ So I sprang out of bed and in the dimness found an old stump of a pen, which I remembered using the day before. I scrawled the verses almost without looking at the paper.”

In February of 1862 the Atlantic Monthly published her poem and it quickly became a national favorite. When President Lincoln heard the song at a rally, he wiped tears from his eyes and cried out, “Sing it again.” Ever since, it has had the unique distinction of being a favorite anthem in both political and religious realms.

Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as the 40th president of the United States on January 20, 1981. The Battle Hymn of the Republic was performed during the inaugural parade.

Thereafter, President Reagan said, “The Choir’s singing was a highlight of our inauguration, as we knew it would be. I’m sure I speak for all Americans when I say thank you for saying so well what all of us feel about this land of the free and home of the brave. There is no more inspirational moment [than hearing the] Choir sing Glory, glory, hallelujah, His truth is marching on.”

If today’s American voters can sing this song and—with love of freedom shining in our hearts and minds—act on the message it so mightily conveys, we will vote to save our constitution and country in the coming days.

I love both the words and music of the Battle Hymn of the Republic and have watched that inauguration performance many times, and every time I am moved to tears. I would like to share that experience with you. Here is the link: Battle Hymn-Reagan. Hopefully we will be able to share a similar celebration of freedom in connection the inauguration of liberty loving Donald Trump in January of 2021.

The United States Army Field Band gave a great performance of the Hymn with outstanding brass rendition and vocals. Here is the link: Battle Hymn-Band.