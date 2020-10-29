EntertainmentLocalSociety

Seminole County Sheriff Invites Public to Attend 3rd Annual Halloween Safety Spooktacular, Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treating Event In Sanford

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Attendees will drive through Halloween displays decorated by members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and other Seminole County agencies, including the Fire Department, Emergency Management, Animal Services, and Health Departments.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is inviting the public to attend its 3rd annual Halloween Safety Spooktacular, presented by The Hartford. This year’s event will be a family-friendly hunted drive-thru trunk-or-treating to ensure the safety of the community.

The event will take place at the Seminole County Public Safety Building located at 100 Eslinger Way in Sanford on October 29, from 6-8 p.m. Attendees will drive through Halloween displays decorated by members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and other Seminole County agencies, including the Fire Department, Emergency Management, Animal Services, and Health Departments.

Children are welcome to dress up in their favorite costume; however, event participants are asked not to exit their vehicle. Each child will receive a pre-filled candy bag at the end of the drive-thru route. In addition, each family will receive a goody bag of materials provided by our sponsors, and safety masks.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: The Battle Hymn of the Republic and the Fight to Save…

Gene Van Shaar

Florida Health Care Workers Urge Action on Climate Change

Trimmel Gomes

Scientists Warn Americans Are Expecting Too Much From a…

Liz Szabo
1 of 731