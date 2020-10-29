Op-Ed: Too Bad There’s No Vaccine Against Stupidity

Listening to many of our politicians comment on what is supposed to be good for our country, the desire to find a vaccine against stupidity is all the more needed and fast, but I’m afraid that is just wishful thinking on my part. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – While we and the world wait anxiously for a vaccine to cure the COVID-19 virus, another vaccine should be found to cure stupidity, which is also running rampant in our country and around the world. Listening to many of our politicians comment on what is supposed to be good for our country, the desire to find a vaccine against stupidity is all the more needed and fast, but I’m afraid that is just wishful thinking on my part.

The major bit of stupidity is when politicians (mostly Democrat politicians) propose raising taxes to stimulate our economy, especially now as we are slowly coming out of a self-imposed recession to combat the pandemic given to us by Communist China. The idea of taking money out of the private sector for use by the government, to finance mostly wasteful social programs, is an exercise of practicing economic stupidity. Yes, we do need to tax businesses and individuals to generate revenue for the government to provide for the general welfare, but over taxing them is like putting a dagger through the heart of an economy that is trying to make a comeback.

Over the past 60 years, when a president and a legislature lowered taxes, a booming economy followed and the government actually generated more revenue, contrary to what you might think would occur. It started with President John Kennedy and continued with Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and now Donald Trump. Even with the increase in revenue to the government, we still ran up deficits due mainly by the Congress excessively spending more money than the government took in. It seems fiscal responsibility is not a priority of our legislative bodies. Bringing the “bacon” back home to their states and districts seems to be the overriding factor for this profligate spending by our elected representatives which helps their re-election prospects.

Lately, the left-wing (a/k/a Socialists) of the Democrat Party seems to dictate policy for the rest of the party (this group consists of Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alyssa Pressley), have proposed doing away with fossil fuels, which now generates approximately 90% of our energy needs. What they propose is called the “Green New Deal”. If enacted, it would be an economic disaster for our country as thousands of high paying jobs would be lost, energy costs would be doubled or tripled, and we’d have roving blackouts like California is experiencing today. It is estimated that it would cost us approximately $50 trillion (a low end figure) to implement this radical plan. It is a goal for us to generate non-fossil fuel energy (a/k/a renewable energy), but to think we could rely on that source of energy is totally unrealistic. It’s the doom and gloom environmentalists that are pushing this transfer to renewable energy, a stupid proposal if there ever was one, and those fanatics are in need of a stupid vaccine.

To add to the nonsense of screwing up our democratic republic is the idea of defunding or getting rid of law enforcement. We’ve seen in a few cities that have enacted laws against police funding, the crime rates have increased substantially. Those politicians, who enacted those proposals, are in dire need of a stupidity vaccine. They say ignorance can be cured, but stupidity is forever.