Narcotics Bust In Lehigh Acres Yields Two Arrests; One Suspect Who Was Just Arrested Last Week On A Slew of Similar Charges, Long Arrest Record

Both Joe Simmons, 26, of Lehigh Acres, and Leonard Pitters, 26, of Cape Coral, were arrested and charged with several felonies including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On October 29, 2020, members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force served a warrant on Joe Simmons, 26, of Lehigh Acres, in the 2500 block of 43rd Street SW in Lehigh Acres. Simmons had an active felony warrant for aggravated battery on a pregnant female and domestic violence by strangulation.

When detectives located Simmons, they found several narcotics in plain view. Also inside the residence was another known drug trafficker, Leonard Pitters, 26, of Cape Coral, who was just arrested last week on a slew of similar charges.

During Thursday’s search, 345 grams of cocaine, 225.6 grams of fentanyl, 7.4 grams of MDMA, several boxes of ammunition and extended magazines, and one large Kilo Press with boxes were seized.

The LCSO Narcotics Unit assumed the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the home. During Thursday’s search, 345 grams of cocaine, 225.6 grams of fentanyl, 7.4 grams of MDMA, several boxes of ammunition and extended magazines, and one large Kilo Press with boxes were seized.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

“I’ve made it very clear that drug dealers will not be tolerated in Lee County,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “My Narcotics Unit is unstoppable. If you push poison, we will come after you.” SHERIFF CARMINE MARCENO

Both Simmons and Pitters were arrested and charged with several felonies including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

According to County records, Pitters is no stranger to authorities and has an extensive history with Lee County law enforcement units dating back to a 2011 robbery charge.