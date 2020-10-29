Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Miami-Dade Police Captain; Charges Indicate Speeding More Than 50 MPH Over Speed Limit

Daniel Chamblin, 32, was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, four counts of reckless driving damage person or property, unlawful speeding, and a speed limit law infraction of ‘third violation’ with a note of that speed being more than 50 mph over the speed limit. He was offered no bond and remains in custody at Broward’s Main Jail.

COOPER CITY, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives arrested Daniel Chamblin, the driver involved in a crash that left an off-duty Miami-Dade Police captain dead in Cooper City. Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives concluded in their investigation that probable cause existed for the arrest of Chamblin, 32, and applied for an arrest warrant for vehicular homicide along with several other charges.

On Thursday, October 29, Chamblin turned himself in to detectives and was arrested on the warrant. On September 20, at approximately 1:01 p.m., Chamblin was traveling eastbound in a white 2018 Subaru WRX on Griffin Road approaching Southwest 118th Avenue in Cooper City. At the same time, Lisa White and her passenger, Tyrone White, were traveling westbound in a gray 2014 Volkswagen Passat also on Griffin Road.

White proceeded to make a left turn onto Southwest 118th Avenue, from the dedicated left turn lane, when Chamblin’s vehicle struck the passenger side of White’s vehicle. After striking the vehicle in a T-bone style crash, Chamblin’s Subaru was redirected, struck a traffic control box and came to a complete stop in the grass swale. White’s vehicle slid sideways, struck the curb and rolled over onto its side before coming to rest on its roof on the sidewalk.

Witnesses on scene assisted with extracting Chamblin from his Subaru as the engine compartment caught on fire. Additional witnesses tended to the Whites who were trapped in their Volkswagen and needed fire rescue personnel to extract them.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Fire Rescue responded along with air rescue and transported Chamblin by ground and Lisa White by air to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Tyrone White was pronounced deceased on scene. Lisa White sustained injuries and is now recovering at home. Chamblin sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

Chamblin was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, four counts of reckless driving damage person or property, unlawful speeding, and a speed limit law infraction of ‘third violation’ with a note of that speed being more than 50 mph over the speed limit. He was offered no bond and remains in custody at Broward’s Main Jail.