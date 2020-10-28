CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Tamarac Victim Forced Inside Residence At Gunpoint In Home Invasion Robbery; Three Suspects Sought; Driving White Lexus NX300

By Joe Mcdermott
Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are looking for three subjects involved in a home invasion robbery that occurred in Tamarac Monday morning. According to detectives, at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, October 26, a victim was leaving her residence when two male subjects, dressed in all black and armed with weapons, exited a 2019 or 2020 white Lexus SUV NX300 F Sport model vehicle. The subjects approached the victim and forced her to escort them into her residence at gunpoint. Once inside, the subjects then tied the victim up. 

Surveillance video inside the home shows the two males rummaging through the victim’s belongings. While the subjects are inside the residence, surveillance video captures an unknown female wearing a dark colored hair wrap (possibly concealing dreads or braids) and dark colored clothing approaching the home. The female opens the door, says something in Creole, then closes the door before wiping the handle down with her long sleeve shirt and returning back to the awaiting car. All three subjects leave shortly after, taking items valued at approximately $2,700.

Detectives say both male subjects appeared to be wearing dark colored, shiny, plastic skull masks. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

