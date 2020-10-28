CrimeLocalSociety

Man Armed With Knife Shot and Killed by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies; Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, a white male suspect, identified as Ryan Fallo, 20, of Lake Worth, exited a vehicle armed with a knife and refused to comply with Palm Beach County Sheriffs deputies commands to drop it. Deputies then discharged their firearms striking him. Fallo was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO (be on the lookout) from the Broward Sheriff’s Office for a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking that occurred in their jurisdiction sometime before 5:00 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

According to the report, at approximately 7:30 pm, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of 3900 block of Silver Maple Drive, in unincorporated Lake Worth. A white male suspect, exited the vehicle armed with a knife. The suspect refused to comply with Palm Beach County Sheriffs deputies commands to drop the knife. The suspect advanced towards deputies who in fear for their lives discharged their firearms striking him. Deputies immediately rendered aid until Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived. The suspect, identified as Ryan Fallo, 20, of Lake Worth, was transported to St. Mary’s Medical center where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, detectives were in constant contact with Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives regarding their carjacking investigation and said that what led to the carjacking should be released from Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Two Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave which is standard department protocol. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Palm Beach County Violent Crimes detectives and the State Attorney’s Office investigators are investigating this Deputy Involved Shooting further.

