Detectives Seize Illegal Narcotics From Spring Hill Residence Said to Have “Dark Twisted History, Including Murders, Rape And Heavy Drug Use”

SPRING HILL, FL – On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, just after 5 a.m., detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a Search Warrant at 3422 Roundup Lane in Spring Hill, the residence of Gary Mansfield where detectives seized numerous illegal narcotics from the residence.

Mansfield, 63, was placed under arrest and charges with two counts of drug equip possession, use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony, three counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, selling drugs within 1000 feet of a place of worship, possession of a structure or vehicle to manufacture drugs, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. his bond was set at $42,500.

Additionally, detectives located items on a nearby property that were deemed to be “suspicious.” These items are separate and apart from the narcotics investigation and have been sent for laboratory testing.

According to News Channel 8, those suspicious items are the result of the home once being the residence of a convicted Florida serial killer, Gary Mansfield’s brother Billy Mansfield, who is serving multiple life sentences. According to that story, the house – one with a “Dark And Twisted History, Including Murders, Rape And Heavy Drug Use,” led detectives to find what is being reported as human remains, after the suspect began sharing secrets of the past with detectives in a bid for leniency on the drug charges.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Few news reports are available on the grisly find so far and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm these details stating “they will not be releasing any additional information about this investigation at this time as releasing information that has not been confirmed would not be prudent.”