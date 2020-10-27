CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted for Car Creeping In Parkside Green Community, Greenacres

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance identifying a suspect they say is wanted for car creeping. According to authorities, detectives are seeking the identity of the suspect pictured who was captured burglarizing a vehicle in the Parkside Green community Greenacres on October 24, 2020 at approximately 5:30 am.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Stolen Firearm Recovered During Traffic Stop, Driver…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives Investigating DeLand Shooting; Teen and Adult…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives Looking for Multiple Suspects Wanted for Using…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 652