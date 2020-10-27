Suspect Wanted for Car Creeping In Parkside Green Community, Greenacres

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance identifying a suspect they say is wanted for car creeping. According to authorities, detectives are seeking the identity of the suspect pictured who was captured burglarizing a vehicle in the Parkside Green community Greenacres on October 24, 2020 at approximately 5:30 am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.