Stolen Firearm Recovered During Traffic Stop, Driver Carrying Heroin, Suboxone, Hydromorphone, Hypodermic Needle Inside Backpack

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – While on patrol, Charlotte County deputies observed a motorcycle operating in the area of Gardner Drive and southbound Tamiami Trail. It was discovered that the plate affixed to the orange Suzuki Motorcycle was not registered to a motor vehicle.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with driver Derek Boggs, 31, who was carrying a black/orange backpack. Dispatch notified deputies that Boggs only had a valid Florida identification card and did not have a motorcycle endorsement. Deputies conducted a search and located a small plastic baggie containing Methamphetamine within Boggs right pants pocket. Another plastic baggie was located inside his left side pants pocket. The contents inside the baggie tested positive for Heroin. Deputies additionally found Buprenorphine strips (Suboxone), half of a white pill identified as Hydromorphone, and a hypodermic needle inside the front zippered pocket of the backpack.

At the time of the traffic stop, Boggs was carrying a Taurus .45 caliber with five rounds inside the cylinder in his waistband. This weapon was determined to be stolen a few days prior out of Charlotte County. Dispatch advised there was no concealed weapons permit located for Boggs within the US. As the investigation ensued, deputies discovered that the weapon was purchased by Derek Boggs from James S. McGlone Jr., 36, who stole it out of a vehicle. The firearm was sold to Derek Boggs for two hundred dollars’ worth of Methamphetamines and Heroin in lieu of money.

Derek Boggs was arrested and charged with three counts of possess of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motorcycle without a license, fail to register motor vehicle, and dealing traffic stolen property. James McGlone Jr. was arrested and charged with grand theft of firearm, dealing traffic stolen property, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon.

Charlotte County deputies would like to remind residents to please remove weapons from within vehicles. This case is a prime example of how your firearm can get into the wrong hands if not stored properly.