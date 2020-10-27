Hernando County Sheriff’s Aviation and K-9 Units Help Apprehend Fleeing Suspect in Spring Hill

Brian Mikkelson Jr., 31, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license is suspended as a habitual offender, and no motorcycle endorsement. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $7,500.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, October 25, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Motel 6 located at 6172 Commercial Way in Spring Hill, in reference to a physical disturbance. Witnesses advised 911 dispatchers that one of the individuals involved in the altercation fled the scene on a motorcycle prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The HCSO Aviation Unit was called in to assist in the search for the motorcycle as it was already in the area conducting a proactive patrol. The pilot and tactical flight officer were quickly able to locate the fleeing motorcyclist as he came off a frontage road and onto Cortez Boulevard before pulling into the Weeki Wachee Village Shopping Center.

The air unit observed the motorcyclist cut through the shopping center’s parking lot and proceeded north on Commercial Way at a high-rate of speed. Deputies in pursuit backed off as the air unit continued to follow the suspect who was later identified as Brian Mikkelson Jr., 31.

Mikkelson eventually turned right onto Bourassa Boulevard where after a short distance he crashed the motorcycle in an area where the paved portion of the road ended. The suspect proceeded to flee on foot into a wooded area to the north of Bourassa Boulevard.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

The air unit monitored Mikkelson’s position until deputies on the ground could arrive on scene. With assistance from the air unit, K-9 Meck was able to locate Mikkelson hiding in the woods. Mikkelson was taken into custody without further incident and charged with fleeing and/or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license is suspended as a habitual offender, and no motorcycle endorsement. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $7,500.