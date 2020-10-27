Heisman Winner To Give Car To Single Mom During 2nd Annual ‘Cars and Conversations’ In Delray; Features Discussion About Race, November 12th

Wheels From The Heart Charity and Men Talk welcome Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams (above) to 2nd Annual Cars and Conversation: UNITY in the commUNITY; Event brings together area residents for discussion about race relations and common ground with 120th car donated to single-mom in need.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Years before a national call went out for open conversations about race, two Delray Beach men, one black and one white, came together along with local law enforcement to facilitate finding common ground within their community. A year later, the 2nd Annual Cars and Conversation: UNITY in the commUNITY continues the dialogue on November 12 at the MotorGroup Building in Delray Beach. The special event includes an appearance by former Miami Dolphin running back, Ricky Williams and the 120th car donation to a single mother in need from the community from the non-profit foundation, Wheels From The Heart.

Created by Wheels From The Heart founder Steve Muschlitz and Men Talk founder Chris Ceasar, UNITY in the commUNITY grew out of a conversation between two former athletes who wanted to understand how the unified dynamics of different races in sports could not remain after leaving the playing field. The discussion grew to the point where Muschlitz and Ceasar wanted to share their new understanding of each other’s experiences and invite the community to share the same level of insight and connection.

Muschlitz’ background in the auto industry provided cars as the perfect icebreaker for an event based on UNITY. Last year’s gathering culminated with the Atlantic High School football team surprising a teammate’s mother with the donation of a car from Wheels From The Heart. This year, a Wheels From The Heart car will be presented by Ricky Williams to a single mother involved in another community support program, Delray Rocks. The Delray Rocks organization has been mentoring and supporting numerous, future NFL players in Delray Beach for the past sixty years.

“Since last year’s event, a number of attendees from different backgrounds have connected and networked with each other,” says Ceasar. “I’ve witnessed families attending and being invited to each others’ churches. Real relationships were started that day.”

“This event is happening to knock down the walls of separation,” says Muschlitz. “It allows everyone to come together to create unity, establish friendships and business relationships, while taking the helm in leading for change. “Due to the current health crisis, temperature checks will take place and space in the indoor/outdoor venue will be limited.”

Those wishing to attend must reserve their free ticket via Eventbrite https://carsandconversations.eventbrite.com.

In addition to the panel of speakers, the event includes light refreshments, classic car displays and more. Cars and Conversation: UNITY in the commUNITY takes place at MotorWorks, located at 1107 Wallace Drive in Delray Beach on Wednesday, November 12, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm. For more information or to become involved, call Robin deLisser at 561-908-1908 or email rdelisser@empowerresources.com.

About Wheels From The Heart

Wheels From the Heart, a 501(c)(3) organization provides reliable vehicles for single mothers in need and their children. Since 2014, over 118 cars have been donated helping families gain independence with transportation.

About Men Talk

Men Talk is an adult men’s mentorship platform founded to help men live on purpose. Founded by Chris Ceasar and Brandon Flowers in 2017, Ceasar has continued to conduct regular meetings. “Kindness is contagious, and if we show kindness it will conquer hate and hopelessness.”