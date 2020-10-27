CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Looking for Multiple Suspects Wanted for Using Stolen Credit Card At Several Walmart Stores

By Joe Mcdermott
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance identifying a group of suspects they say are wanted for using a stolen credit card at several local Walmart stores. According to authorities, detectives multiple suspects entered multiple Walmart stores, helped themselves to several items and paid for them with a stolen credit card. The surveillance photo was captured on October 22, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

