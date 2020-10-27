Detectives Investigating DeLand Shooting; Teen and Adult Victim Expected to Recover

A preliminary investigation shows the shootings occurred after unknown suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a residence and began shooting at the younger victim after a brief altercation. The older victim was in the area and was also struck.

DELAND, FL – Two male victims are recovering today and sheriff’s detectives are investigating after the two were shot Monday night in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. Volusia Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 1200 block of South Delaware Avenue to a report of a person shot at 8:25 pm. The victims, age 17 and 46, went by private vehicles to an area hospital. Neither victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation shows the shootings occurred after unknown suspects in a passenger vehicle pulled up to a residence and began shooting at the younger victim after a brief altercation. The older victim was in the area and was also struck.

Detectives have been unable to gather much information from the victims. The teen is in stable condition and is expected to recover. The other victim was treated and left the hospital.

Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact our District 2 office at (386) 943-7866. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at (1-888-277-8488 (TIPS) or via online at NEFCrimestoppers.com. You could receive a cash reward.