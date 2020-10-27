CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating DeLand Shooting; Teen and Adult Victim Expected to Recover

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff
A preliminary investigation shows the shootings occurred after unknown suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a residence and began shooting at the younger victim after a brief altercation. The older victim was in the area and was also struck.

DELAND, FL – Two male victims are recovering today and sheriff’s detectives are investigating after the two were shot Monday night in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. Volusia Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 1200 block of South Delaware Avenue to a report of a person shot at 8:25 pm. The victims, age 17 and 46, went by private vehicles to an area hospital. Neither victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Detectives have been unable to gather much information from the victims. The teen is in stable condition and is expected to recover. The other victim was treated and left the hospital.

Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact our District 2 office at (386) 943-7866. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at (1-888-277-8488 (TIPS) or via online at NEFCrimestoppers.com. You could receive a cash reward.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
